MSMEs most in need of policy attention: Kumar

New Delhi

30 July 2021 22:52 IST

‘Sector’s earnings impacted by 50%’

The MSME sector needs policy attention the most, and the government will continue to do whatever is required to promote the sector, NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar said on Friday.

Speaking at a virtual event organised by the Institute for Studies in Industrial Development (ISID), Mr. Kumar said the government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had announced several measures to help the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector.

“The MSME sector needs most policy attention of all stakeholders. A lot has been written about the MSME sector but some of the challenges of the sector remained unmet till recently,” he said.

Mr. Kumar said MSME earnings had been hit by 50%, and one out of three such firms suffered revenue and profit decline during the pandemic.

“We will continue to do whatever is required to promote the MSME sector.”