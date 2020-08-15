MRF Q1 profit skids 94%

Chennai

15 August 2020 05:04 IST

Tyremaker MRF Ltd.’s standalone net profit for the first quarter ended June plunged 94% to ₹17 crore on account of the pandemic.

Revenue from operations almost halved to to ₹2,431 crore from ₹4,410 crore. Other income stood at 43 crore (₹105 crore) and operating profit at ₹28 crore (₹412 crore), said the company in a regulatory filing.

Total income plunged by almost a third to ₹1,209 crore compared with the March quarter and ₹2,041 crore, or almost a 45% drop) compared with the June 2019 quarter.

As on date, MRF has strong net worth and serviced all its debt obligations in a timely manner, the company said.