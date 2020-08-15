Industry

MRF Q1 profit skids 94%

Tyremaker MRF Ltd.’s standalone net profit for the first quarter ended June plunged 94% to ₹17 crore on account of the pandemic.

Revenue from operations almost halved to to ₹2,431 crore from ₹4,410 crore. Other income stood at 43 crore (₹105 crore) and operating profit at ₹28 crore (₹412 crore), said the company in a regulatory filing.

Total income plunged by almost a third to ₹1,209 crore compared with the March quarter and ₹2,041 crore, or almost a 45% drop) compared with the June 2019 quarter.

As on date, MRF has strong net worth and serviced all its debt obligations in a timely manner, the company said.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 15, 2020 5:04:24 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/mrf-q1-profit-skids-94/article32358918.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story