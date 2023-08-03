ADVERTISEMENT

MRF Q1 net up fivefold to ₹581 cr. on increase in sales volume

August 03, 2023 04:37 pm | Updated 04:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

The result included subsidy/incentive of ₹7.28 crore received from State Governments

The Hindu Bureau

MRF Ltd., standalone net profit for the June quarter rose more than fivefold to ₹581 crore over the year earlier period due to increase in sales volume and softening of input costs.

Revenue from operations increased by 13% to ₹6,323 crore, material costs declined to ₹3,722 crore from ₹4,043 crore, the tyre major said in a regulatory filing.

The result included subsidy/incentive of ₹7.28 crore received from State Governments.

On August 3, the board approved the re-appointment of K.M. Mammen as managing director for a period of five years from February 8, 2024. The present tenure expires on February 7, 2024.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The board also approved the reappointment of Vimla Abraham as independent women director for a second term of five years commencing from February 5, 2024 on expiry of her earlier term.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

company information

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US