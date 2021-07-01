Industry

MPL FY21 revenue leaps to ₹1,037 crore

Manali Petrochemicals Ltd. said consolidated revenue for FY21 crossed the ₹1,000-crore mark to ₹1,037 crore.

The firm reported a consolidated revenue of ₹816 crore in FY20. MD M. Ravi attributed the higher revenue to favourable international and domestic market conditions and lower product imports into India.

In Q4, standalone net profit surged to ₹92 crore from ₹12 crore. Revenue from operations almost doubled to ₹333 crore (₹183 crore). MPL wrote off ₹1.40 crore pertaining to property, plant and equipment and assets. The board has declared a dividend of ₹1.50 per share.


