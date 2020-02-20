Morgan Stanley to buy E*Trade in $13-bn deal

Morgan Stanley said on Thursday it would buy discount brokerage E*Trade Financial Corp. in an all-stock deal worth about $13 billion, the biggest deal by a Wall Street bank since the financial crisis.
The deal will help Morgan Stanley boost its wealth management unit, which CEO James Gorman has been trying to build to insulate the bank from weak periods for trading and investment banking. Morgan Stanley will get E*Trade’s $360 billion of client assets. E*Trade’s revenue growth has taken a hit in recent years from the emergence of digital upstarts called roboadvisers, falling commissions and lower interest rates.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.