Moody’s upgrades Yes Bank ratings

MUMBAI

03 August 2020 23:24 IST

Moody’s Investors Service has upgraded Yes Bank’s long-term foreign currency issuer rating to B3 from Caa1. It has also upgraded the bank’s long-term foreign and local currency bank deposit ratings to B3 from Caa1, and its foreign currency senior unsecured MTN program rating to (P)B3 from (P)Caa1.

“Yes Bank’s successful equity capital raise of ₹15,000 crore has bolstered its solvency and is the main driver of the ratings upgrade,” it said.

