Moody’s raises outlook for 18 firms, banks

New Delhi

06 October 2021 22:43 IST

Includes Reliance Industries, Infosys, SBI and Axis bank

Moody’s Investors Service on Wednesday raised the rating outlook for 18 Indian corporates and banks, including Reliance Industries, Infosys, SBI and Axis Bank, to ‘stable’ from ‘negative’.

This follows the upgrade by the U.S.-based rating agency in India’s sovereign rating outlook to ‘stable’ from ‘negative’ on Tuesday. The agency had affirmed the sovereign rating at ‘Baa3’.

Advertising

Advertising