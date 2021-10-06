IndustryNew Delhi 06 October 2021 22:43 IST
Moody’s raises outlook for 18 firms, banks
Includes Reliance Industries, Infosys, SBI and Axis bank
Moody’s Investors Service on Wednesday raised the rating outlook for 18 Indian corporates and banks, including Reliance Industries, Infosys, SBI and Axis Bank, to ‘stable’ from ‘negative’.
This follows the upgrade by the U.S.-based rating agency in India’s sovereign rating outlook to ‘stable’ from ‘negative’ on Tuesday. The agency had affirmed the sovereign rating at ‘Baa3’.
