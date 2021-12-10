Montra brand to pioneerTI Cycles’ EV business

CHENNAI

Firm to unveil e-autos, cargo vehicles

TI Cycles of India, part of the diversified conglomerate Murugappa Group, has firmed up plans in the electric mobility space with its popular brand ‘Montra’ to lead the firm’s electric vehicle business, the company said on Friday.

The city-based company said, as a first step it would unveil — under the Montra brand — electric-auto rickshaws and 3W electric cargo vehicles later. The company said it would enter electric vehicle business in three segments — last-mile commute, last-mile delivery and personal mobility under the Montra brand. TI Cycles said under its ‘last-mile’ commute segment, TI Cycles’ first venture would be three-wheeler electric autos, expected to be unveiled by first quarter of FY22-23.

Under the ‘last-mile’ delivery segment, 3W electric cargo vehicles would be introduced. Already e-bicycles were unveiled in the personal mobility segment, the company said.

With a range of best in class EVs, TI Cycles said it plans to improve people’s quality of life through eco-friendly mobility solutions.