Mondelez India to invest ₹1,600 crore in its manufacturing facility at Sri City

July 26, 2023 10:44 am | Updated 10:48 am IST - TIRUPATI

With the investment, the Sri City plant will become the world’s largest production facility of Mondelez International

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy participating, in virtual mode, in the groundbreaking ceremony of Mondelez India’s expansion unit at Sri City in Tirupati district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy participated virtually in the groundbreaking ceremony of the expansion unit of Mondelez India’s manufacturing facility in the Sri City of Tirupati district on Tuesday.

The company, which manufactures chocolate-based products, will be investing ₹1,600 crore in its new facility. With the investment made over the next three years, the Sri City plant will become the world’s largest production facility of Mondelez International. Mondelez India Vice-President (supply chain) Venkat Venepally also joined virtually and presided over the event.

Satyavedu MLA K. Adimoolam and Collector K. Venkataramana Reddy thanked the Chief Minister for the facility, which can provide jobs to the district, particularly Satyavedu. “Though virtually, this is Sri City’s second event to be attended by the Chief Minister,” said Sri City founder managing director Ravindra Sannareddy and congratulated the Mondelez team.

