Mondelez India forays into snack bar segment

Dairy Milk maker unveils Fuse Fit

Mondelez India, the makers of Cadbury Dairy Milk, Bournvita, and Oreo, on Wednesday announced its entry into the snack bar category with the unveiling of ‘Cadbury Fuse Fit’.

“After a lot of focus on our core [products] for the last 18 months, we are again starting our journey of innovation again,” said Anil Viswanathan, senior director – Marketing, Mondelez India.

“We have now thought about categories beyond our core where we see growth. Snack bar is one such category,” Mr. Viswanathan added.

The ‘snack bar’ segment in India is pegged at about ₹150-200 crore.

The Cadbury Fuse Fit, priced at ₹50 for 40 grams, will be available in two variants — Almonds and Peanuts and Cranberry and Nuts — and is targeted largely at ‘young adults’ looking for ‘good for you’ alternatives in daily snacking.

“Consumers are now increasingly looking for on-the-go snacks that could be for mid-morning hunger, mental stimulation or even to break fatigue, as they spend most time at home,” Mr. Viswanathan said.