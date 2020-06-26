‘Mobile, electronics firms facing targeted attacks’

The India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) on Friday said its member companies “of a country of a certain origin” are facing targeted vandalism of signboards, unlawful demonstrations at factories and retail stores, and threats to employees by “fringe elements” armed with iron rods and sticks.

In an advisory, the industry association asked its members not to overlook such incidents and to immediately report such incidents to the local police and senior officials for appropriate legal action and prosecution.

The advisory follows a recent protest outside the factory of Chinese smartphone maker Oppo by a fringe group, whose members forcibly put locks on the factory’s gates and did not allow any movement.

Amid continuing border tensions between India and China, there has been an increase in anti-Chinese goods sentiment in the country.