M&M wins ‘Jeep Trade Dress’ case in U.S.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M) and its subsidiary Mahindra Automotive North America, (MANA) have received a notice of confirmation by the United States International Trade Commission (ITC) that the Post 2020 ROXOR design does not infringe on the so called “Jeep Trade Dress”, M&M said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.
“The ITC said that having reviewed the record of the underlying violation investigation, as well as the record of the modification proceeding, including the parties’ comments and responses thereto, it has determined to modify the Limited Exclusion Orders and the Cease and Desist Orders in this matter to include an explicit exemption with respect to Mahindra’s Post-2020 ROXOR vehicle,” the filing added.
“The ITC has adopted the findings of the Administrative Law Judge and affirmed the conclusion that the Post-2020 ROXOR vehicle does not infringe FCA’s asserted trade dress. With this order the modification proceeding was terminated,” it said.
In August, 2018 Fiat Chrysler Automobile US, LLC (FCA) had filed complaint with the United States International Trade Commission (ITC) against M&M for alleged trade mark violation.
It had also initiated proceedings in the Federal District Court at Michigan against M&M and MANA.
