M&M invests in top talent at Classic Legends arm

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M) has hired ‘highly-talented’ and experienced teams in India and abroad to build adequate capabilities at its subsidiary Classic Legends to drive growth.

Classic Legends was established to reintroduce iconic marque motorcycle brands in the India market.

It has formally begun operations for BSA Company Ltd., the second classic motorcycle brand under its portfolio after Jawa Motorcycles. The firm’s global operations have been kick-started with the first set of recruitments for BSA Company Ltd. that had set up its base in Coventry, U.K.

It has set up teams in the fields of project management, build and testing as well as vehicle design and integration.

Richard Smith, chief engineer, is the brand’s first global hire and will head this facility. He comes with extensive experience in automotive and aerospace.

The company has also been attracting top talent in the country, strengthening its management and leadership team.

In December, Rajan Wadhera, former president, auto sector, M&M, was appointed as Classic Legends joint CEO. The firm has also opened up two national-level sales positions. Ramkumar Seshadri, previously with Yamaha, heads east and south zones, while Satpal Nandal, who came from Bajaj-KTM, will lead north and central India.

The company has been actively recruiting across various functions and has grown its staff strength by 35% over the last year, officials said..

“Classic Legends is a project born purely out of our love and passion for classic motorcycles. To provide the best to our customers, it is imperative that we work with the best talent across the spectrum, who also share the same ethos,” Anand Mahindra, chairman, Mahindra Group said in a statement.

“The recent spate of hiring is a vital step towards further strengthening the existing leadership team,” he added.