Mixed reality can offer health, safety benefits to first-line workers: Microsoft

Bengaluru

20 January 2022 15:54 IST

Microsoft launches HoloLens2 in India

Microsoft has announced the availability of HoloLens2,a head-mounted mixed reality device,in the Indian market on Wednesday.

Mixed reality blends the physical and digital worlds, covering the spectrum from augmented reality to virtual reality so that these worlds can co-exist and interact in real-time.According to Microsoft, businesses in critical job and growth-creating sectors worldwide have already felt the value and benefits of investing in mixed reality through HoloLens 2.

Investing in mixed reality offered a 177% return on investment (ROI) over three years, as well as improvements to health and safety for first-line employees working in sectors such as manufacturing, automotive, healthcare and education, said a Forrester Total Economic Impact Study commissioned by Microsoft.

Advertising

Advertising

For instance, Apollo Hospitals has an AI-powered Cardiovascular Disease Risk Score API that is designed to predict an individual’s risk of having a cardiac event within seven years. Using the immersive mixed reality experience of HoloLens 2, this API is integrated with an individual’s health vitals to build a 3D visualisation that represents the current and future states of the person’s heart, as per Microsoft.

“By providing this immersive mixed reality experience and explaining the cause and effect of one’s lifestyle, we hope that the conversation between the doctor and patient is now much more personalised, meaningful and impactful,” said Dr. Sathya Sriram, CEO, Preventive Health, Apollo Hospitals.

Rajiv Sodhi, Chief Operating Officer, Microsoft India, “We are in a new era of computing, in which the digital world goes beyond two-dimensional screens and enters the three-dimensional world. Mixed reality helps businesses, and their employees complete crucial tasks faster, safer, and more efficiently, and creates new ways to connect with customers and partners.’‘

Mixed reality can also help solve future business and industry challenges, including the skills gap, by enabling simulated on-the-job training, optimising operations and efficiencies through real-time insights and visual guidance, claimed Microsoft.