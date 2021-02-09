Mining firm NMDC Q3 net surges to ₹2,157.8 cr.

Mining major NMDC Ltd. reported an almost 55% rise in consolidated third quarter net profit to ₹2,157.8 crore.
Total income increased by more than 42% to close to ₹4,461 crore. Of this, revenue from operations stood at ₹4,355.1 crore, an increase of almost 45%.
Driving the growth was iron ore, the mainstay, despite the company continuing to face issues in renewing the Donimalai mine licence in Karnataka.
Segment revenue-wise, the share of iron ore was 44% higher at ₹4,311.5 crore, while contribution to profit (before tax and interest) at ₹2,824 crore represented an increase of 77%.
Separately, the country’s largest iron ore miner announced a reduction of ₹600 per tonne in the price of the commodity.
In a filing, NMDC said lump ore price had been fixed at ₹5,100 per tonne and that of the same quantity of fines at ₹4,210, with effect from February 7.
In January, NMDC had increased the prices to ₹5,700 and ₹4,810, respectively.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath