ADVERTISEMENT

Minimum Import Price extended for five categories of knitted fabrics 

Published - October 02, 2024 11:47 am IST - COIMBATORE

“The imports will, however, be free if the value of the fabric is $3.5 per kg or more,” the Department of Commerce said

The Hindu Bureau

Representational image only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Department of Commerce has extended the Minimum Import Price on five categories of knitted fabrics till December 31, in a move to curb fabric imports.

According to a notification issued on Tuesday (October 1, 2024), synthetic, manmade fibre, and cotton knitted fabrics under 13 HSN codes are now under prohibited list of imports. “The imports will, however, be free if the value of the fabric is $3.5 per kg or more,” it said.

Industry sources said the Government introduced minimum import price on certain categories of knitted fabrics earlier this year. It is extended till December 31 for these five categories and the government has added eight more categories based on representations from trade and industry. “This will bring down cheap import of fabrics, especially from China,” they said. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US