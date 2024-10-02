GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Minimum Import Price extended for five categories of knitted fabrics 

“The imports will, however, be free if the value of the fabric is $3.5 per kg or more,” the Department of Commerce said

Published - October 02, 2024 11:47 am IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Representational image only.

Representational image only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Department of Commerce has extended the Minimum Import Price on five categories of knitted fabrics till December 31, in a move to curb fabric imports.

According to a notification issued on Tuesday (October 1, 2024), synthetic, manmade fibre, and cotton knitted fabrics under 13 HSN codes are now under prohibited list of imports. “The imports will, however, be free if the value of the fabric is $3.5 per kg or more,” it said.

Industry sources said the Government introduced minimum import price on certain categories of knitted fabrics earlier this year. It is extended till December 31 for these five categories and the government has added eight more categories based on representations from trade and industry. “This will bring down cheap import of fabrics, especially from China,” they said. 

Published - October 02, 2024 11:47 am IST

Related Topics

textile and clothing / imports

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.