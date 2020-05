Mineral production flat in March

Coal production rose by 4.3% to 958 lakh tonnes in March over the same month last year. | Photo Credit: Raghuvir Srinivasan

New Delhi

16 May 2020 16:49 IST

For the whole 2019-20 year, mineral production rose by 1.7%, the Mines Ministry said in a release.

Mineral production was flat in March 2020 as growth in iron ore, chromite and coal output was offset by a contraction in the production of natural gas, crude oil, zinc and manganese ore.

According to the production data by the Mines Ministry released on Saturday, the index of mineral production of the mining and quarrying sector for March at flat 132.7 compared to the same month last year.

Also read: Cabinet okays National Mineral Policy 2019

Advertising

Advertising

For the whole 2019-20 year, mineral production rose by 1.7%, the ministry said in a release.

Coal production rose by 4.3% to 958 lakh tonnes in March over the same month last year. Chromite production increased by 15.9% to 582,000 tonnes and iron ore by 8.3% to 204 lakh tonnes in March.

The production of other important minerals showing negative growth, includes gold, manganese ore, lead, limestone, zinc, natural gas, crude, and lignite.

Also read: Editorial | Mining deep: on Cabinet easing mining laws

The production of lignite was 42 lakh tonnes, natural gas (utilised) 2323 million cu m, petroleum (crude) 27 lakh tonnes and bauxite 16.34 lakh tonnes in March.