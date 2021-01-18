Industry

Mindtree Q3 profit jumps to ₹326.5 crore

Mindtree on Monday posted a 65.7% growth in net profit to ₹326.5 crore during the third quarter of the fiscal as against ₹197 crore in the corresponding period a year earlier.

The company’s profit on a sequential basis, grew by 28.7% from ₹253.7 crore in the September quarter of the current fiscal. Consolidated revenue grew 3% to ₹2,023.7 crore in Q3 from ₹1,965.3 crore and ₹1,926 crore a year earlier and a quarter earlier, respectively.

Mindtree said it witnessed a strong business momentum across verticals with demand for cloud, data, digital transformation and analytics on a rise.

