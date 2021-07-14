IndustryBengaluru 14 July 2021 03:06 IST
Comments
Mindtree Q1 net rises 61% to ₹343.3 cr.
Updated: 13 July 2021 22:53 IST
Company reports highest-ever quarterly order book at $504 mn
Larsen & Toubro-owned Mindtree Ltd. posted a 61.2% rise in net profit at ₹343.3 crore for the quarter ended June, from a year earlier.
Total revenue from operations grew 20% to ₹2,291.7 crore. During the quarter, the company saw its order book rise to $504 million.
“Our highest-ever order book of $504 million affirms that the focussed execution of our strategy and our client-centricity in re-imagining business models for the digital era are helping us drive profitable and sustainable growth,” CEO and MD Debashis Chatterjee said on Tuesday.
More In Industry
Read more...