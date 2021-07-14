Industry

Mindtree Q1 net rises 61% to ₹343.3 cr.

Larsen & Toubro-owned Mindtree Ltd. posted a 61.2% rise in net profit at ₹343.3 crore for the quarter ended June, from a year earlier.

Total revenue from operations grew 20% to ₹2,291.7 crore. During the quarter, the company saw its order book rise to $504 million.

“Our highest-ever order book of $504 million affirms that the focussed execution of our strategy and our client-centricity in re-imagining business models for the digital era are helping us drive profitable and sustainable growth,” CEO and MD Debashis Chatterjee said on Tuesday.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 14, 2021 3:07:17 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/mindtree-q1-net-rises-61-to-3433-cr/article35310674.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY