Merger of HDFC with HDFC Bank effective from July 1, says Deepak Parekh

June 27, 2023 03:06 pm | Updated 03:21 pm IST - Mumbai

The merger of housing finance major HDFC with the country's largest private lender HDFC Bank will be effective from July 1, HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh said on June 27. The boards of HDFC and the private bank will meet on June 30 post to clear and approve the merger, Mr. Parekh told reporters in Mumbai.

HDFC vice-chairman and CEO Keki Mistry said that the stock delisting of the corporation will be effective from July 13.

Termed as the biggest transaction in India's corporate history, HDFC Bank on April 4 last year agreed to take over the biggest domestic mortgage lender in a deal valued at about $40 billion, creating a financial services titan.

The proposed entity will have a combined asset base of around ₹18 lakh crore.

Once the deal is effective, HDFC Bank will be 100% owned by public shareholders, and existing shareholders of HDFC will own 41% of the bank.

Every HDFC shareholder will get 42 shares of HDFC Bank for every 25 shares they hold.

