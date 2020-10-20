Industry

Mercedes to begin making AMG cars locally

Mercedes-Benz has announced localisation of its luxury performance car sub-brand AMG. To begin with, the company will manufacture AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupé at its assembly line in Chakan near Pune.

Wide portfolio

Under AMG, Mercedes-Benz has a wide portfolio of performance limousines, performance SUVs, SUV coupés, and sports cars in India.

“The decision to locally produce AMG in India underlines Mercedes-Benz’s clear roadmap for the Indian market and our long-term commitment to our Indian customers,” Martin Schwenk, managing director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said.

“The AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupé is an important model in our portfolio having the distinction of being one of the highest-selling AMG models in India. The addition [in local manufacturing] will further cement our strong position in the performance SUV segment,” he added.

