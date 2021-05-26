Mercedes Benz unveils SUV variants

MUMBAI

26 May 2021 01:32 IST

Mercedes-Benz India said its all-new GLA and the AMG GLA 35 4M sport utility vehicles (SUVs) will be available across India where business is operational.

Both the SUVs are also available at the company’s online store for customers preferring online purchase.

The introductory price for GLA 200 is ₹42.10 lakh, for GLA 220d ₹43.7 lakh, for GLA 220d 4M ₹46.7 lakh and for AMG GLA 35 4M ₹57.3 lakh. (all prices ex-showroom India).

The introduction of GLA had been delayed since April following the disruption caused by the pandemic. However, based on increasing customer demand, to sustain business continuity and support economic sustenance of the retail network, the company had decided to offer the products to the customers, it said.

“We are standing firm with our 2021 strategy without any significant alterations at this point,” said Martin Schwenk, MD & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, “ However, there can be some delays expected in our product introductions due to the market challenges and sentiments.”

“The new GLA, which has grown to be more aggressive, bold-looking and tech-laden than ever before, has been a much-awaited product for customers. The SUV now also comes as a locally-manufactured AMG with the AMG GLA 35 4M, our third AMG model,” he added.