Mercedes Benz unveils new GLS

German luxury car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz has introduced the third generation GLS, the S-Class of SUVs, in India at an ex-showroom price of ₹99.90 lakh.

“The new Mercedes-Benz GLS is the largest and most luxurious SUV from Mercedes-Benz and offers the customer more space, comfort, technology and luxury,” the company said at a virtual unveiling.

The SUV, produced in India, is targeted at members of successful business families and entrepreneurs, company executives said.

The on-road price is estimated at ₹1.20 crore.

Martin Schwenk, managing director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said, “Combining luxury, comfort and technology, the Mercedes-Benz GLS is the finest luxury SUV available in the market today.

“As a full-size, seven-seater SUV, the new GLS offers significantly more space and added legroom for passengers, especially for those in the second row.”

Products in pipeline

He said though COVID-19 and resultant economic conditions had posed challenges, the company would continue to introduce new products to create demand.

Three more products, including an electric vehicle, will be introduced in the coming months.

The company has cumulatively sold 6,700 units of GLS in India, and hoped to receive encouraging response from customers for the newest model, he added.