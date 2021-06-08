Mercedes-Benz unveils Maybach SUV starting ₹2.43 crore

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC

MUMBAI

08 June 2021 14:53 IST

Mercedes-Benz India has forayed into the ultra-luxurious SUV segment with the introduction of Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC, the first-ever SUVin the Maybach range of vehicles.

It has been introduced at prices starting ₹2.43 crore ex-showroom all India. 50 customers have booked this SUV, the company said adding these include many in the 40-45 age group from the field of sports, film and design.

“Apart from being the first Maybach SUV, the GLS Maybach 600 will only be the second Maybach model to be rolled out in the Indian market, following the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class,” the German luxury car maker said

“The Mercedes-Maybach brand stands for exclusive luxury, maximum comfort and state-of-the-art technology in automotive engineering, services and accessories,” it added.

“The Maybach brand represents the pinnacle of luxury and this SUV will elevate customer experience to an unmatched level. It blends classic old-world charm and supreme comfort with the most cutting-edge technology to redefine the luxury experience on wheels,” Martin Schwenk, MD & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said.

“Luxury motoring with an SUV in India is reimagined with the introduction of the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC. We are now glad to hand over these SUVs to discerning customers who have expressed exceptionally high interest in this model,” he added.

The company said it has witnessed a strong demand for its products despite these critical times.

“With this positivity, we look at restarting and ramping up our business in phases, in sync with the unlocking of different markets. Our 2021 product strategy remains on track and we expect further uptick in demand, especially for top-end products,” the MD said.

“The market outlook also remains positive at this point and we continue to stay optimistic. Our customers can expect more product introductions across segments in the coming months,” he added.