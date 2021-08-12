Industry

Mercedes-Benz unveils ‘marketplace’ for pre-owned cars

The logo of Mercedes. File   | Photo Credit: AP

Mercedes-Benz India has announced the introduction of a ‘direct customer to customer’ selling platform called ‘Marketplace’ to provide buyers and sellers of luxury pre-owned cars multiple benefits.

Martin Schwenk, MD & CEO Mercedes-Benz India, said, “Marketplace’s direct customer-to-customer model will provide sellers and buyers transparent, hassle-free and convenient platform to sell existing car and upgrade.”

“With this initiative, we create a win-win scenario for customers and an opportunity for our franchise partners to scale-up their pre-owned and new car business by offering a luxury brand experience,” he said.

“Marketplace will continue to set new benchmarks in terms of transparency, efficiency and customer centricity in the entire luxury pre-owned car business,” he added.


