Mercedes-Benz to introduce 10 new models in 2020, unveils two AMG models at ₹1.33 crore & ₹2.48 crore

MUMBAI

27 May 2020 14:47 IST

These two are the additions to the Mercedes-AMG portfolio in India.

Despite the tough economic condition arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic, German luxury car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz has announced plans to launch 10 new models in 2020 to stimulate demand for its products.

In this front the company on Wednesday digitally launched two new models in high-performance AMG segment.

These include the AMG C 63 Coupé priced at ₹1.33 crore (Ex-showroom India except Kerala) and AMG GT R Coupé priced at ₹2.48 crore (Ex-showroom India except Kerala).

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, “With a strong market presence, supported by a wide portfolio of performance cars and a dedicated retail network, our AMG strategy has helped us in cementing our market leadership in the luxury performance car segment.”

“Our decision of introducing these two products is aimed at expanding the top-of the pyramid performance segment, which has witnessed encouraging demand in 2019,” he said.

“We are confident that the AMG C 63 Coupé and the AMG GT R will continue to create momentum and further expand the segment,” Mr. Schwenk said.

“The launch of two new AMGs reiterates our commitment towards introducing the best of products from our global portfolio. We are confident that both these products will further enhance the customer excitement created by the AMG GT 4 Door Coupe, which we launched at the Auto Expo,” he added.