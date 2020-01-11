Mercedes-Benz India’s 2019 sales decline 11.27%

German luxury car manufacturer and segment market leader Mercedes-Benz India reported an 11.27% decline in car sales in the calendar year 2019 compared to the previous year, reflecting the gloom in the automobile sector.

In the January-December 2019 period, the company reported an overall sales volume of 13,786 units as compared to 15,538 units reported in 2018. However, the company continued its leadership position in the Indian luxury car segment for the fifth year in a row.

‘Sales satisfactory’

Martin Schwenk, MD & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, “We are satisfied with our sales performance in 2019 despite facing strong macro-economic headwinds, specifically in the first three quarters. We were, however, able to positively influence the customer sentiment with our industry-best customer solutions and achieved the new best ever Q4.”

“2020 is going to be another important year for us and we continue to be optimistic with the country’s mid- to long-term prospect. We had an overwhelming response to our entire BS-IV portfolio and we are now ready with the all-new BS-VI portfolio, way ahead of the deadline.

This year, the market will witness a strong product offensive from Mercedes-Benz beginning with the New GLE, and followed by some of the most significant product introductions from our global portfolio,” he said.