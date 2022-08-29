Mercedes-Benz India names Santosh Iyer as new MD & CEO

He will replace, Martin Schwenk who will assume the responsibility as the President and Chief Executive Officer, Mercedes-Benz Thailand

The Hindu Bureau Mumbai
August 29, 2022 21:35 IST

Santosh Iyer. File | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Mercedes-Benz India has announced its head of sales and marketing Santosh Iyer (46) would take over as the next managing director & CEO from January 1, 2023. He will be the first Indian to be in this role at the German luxury carmaker. 

He will replace, Martin Schwenk who will assume the responsibility as the President and Chief Executive Officer, Mercedes-Benz Thailand. 

“In the last four years under the leadership of Martin Schwenk, Mercedes-Benz India has strengthened its position as the undisputed leader in the luxury car segment in the country, achieving the highest market share,” the company said in a statement.

“Martin Schwenk played a key role in preparing Mercedes-Benz India for the future transition of the automotive industry, by driving electrification and digitization initiatives,” it added. 

“As the company transitions into an exciting future with emerging mobility trends and unending possibilities, I am thoroughly convinced Mercedes-Benz will achieve new heights with the passion, vision and dynamic leadership that Santosh drives in,” said Mr. Schwenk in a statement.

“His contribution to the brand’s success story in India has been truly remarkable and his exemplary leadership will steer the company successfully into the future,” he added. 

