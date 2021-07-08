Mercedes-Benz India H1 retail sales jumps 65%

new delhi

Expecting ‘bigger’ H2, says official

German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz on Thursday reported a 65% growth in its retail sales in India to 4,857 units in the first half (H1) of 2021 driven by new products and strong demand for top-end cars.

The company had sold 2,948 units in the first half of 2020. In the first halves of both last and this year, sales were disrupted due restrictions imposed to curb the first and second waves of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our H1 2021 sales growth is in line with the market sentiments and strongly underlines a continuing high customer demand for models,” Mercedes-Benz India managing director and CEO Martin Schwenk said in a statement. “We have built a solid order bank on the back of new launches and it is highly satisfying to witness an all-round rise in demand for our products.”

On the outlook, VP sales and marketing Santosh Iyer said, “At this stage, at least on the demand side, we don’t see any letdown as we move into this quarter also. Fundamentally, the H2 surely should be bigger than H1.”