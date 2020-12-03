MDH Masala owner Mahashay Dharampal Gulati passes away

Mahashay Dharampal Gulati, owner of the famous spice company MDH Masala, passed away on Thursday morning at Mata Chanan Devi Hospital in New Delhi. He was 97.

According to reports, he was undergoing post-COVID treatment and suffered a cardiac arrest on Thursday morning.

Popularly known as “Spice King”, Mr. Gulati was awarded the Padma Bhushan, the country’s third-highest civilian award, in 2019.

Born in Sialkot (now in Pakistan) on March 27, 1923, Mr. Gulati had moved to India after Partition and set up his business in Delhi. The ‘Mahashian Di Hatti’ (MDH) was founded by his late father Mahashay Chunni Lal Gulati.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal paid his tributes to the popular personality. “Dharm Pal ji was very inspiring personality. He dedicated his life for the society. God bless his soul,” he tweeted.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Twitter, “India’s most inspiring entrepreneur, MDH owner Dharm Pal Mahashay passed away this morning. I have never met such an inspiring and lively soul. May his soul rest in peace.”