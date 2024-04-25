MDH, Everest masala row: India inspects spice makers over alleged contamination

April 25, 2024 08:25 am | Updated 09:29 am IST - BENGALURU

India is inspecting facilities of spice makers MDH and Everest for compliance with quality standards after sales of some of their products were halted in Hong Kong and Singapore for allegedly containing high levels of a cancer-causing pesticide.

ADVERTISEMENT

India's spices export regulator said it had sought data on MDH and Everest exports from relevant authorities in both countries and was working with the companies to find the "root cause" of the issue and propose corrective measures if needed.

MDH and Everest did not immediately respond to queries about the Spices Board's statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hong Kong this month suspended sales of three MDH spice blends and an Everest spice mix for fish curries. Singapore has also ordered a recall of the Everest spice mix and advised against its consumption.

The companies' products are hugely popular in India and are exported to countries in Europe, Asia and North America.

The Spices Board added it was starting mandatory testing for ethylene oxide - the pesticide in question - in spice consignments to Singapore and Hong Kong, while shipments to other countries would also be strictly monitored for the contaminant.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.