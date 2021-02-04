McKinsey to fix opioid probe for $573 mn

McKinsey & Co, the consulting firm, has agreed to pay $573 million to resolve investigations by most U.S. States over its alleged role in ‘turbocharging’ sales of opioids such as OxyContin, fuelling a nationwide epidemic.

Most money from the settlement with 47 States, the District of Columbia and five territories will go toward opioid treatment and prevention.

McKinsey did not admit liability or wrongdoing, and said it had also settled with two additional States, boosting its payout to nearly $600 million.