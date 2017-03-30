Maruti to sell Ciaz sedan at Nexa exclusive outlets

Maruti Suzuki, the country’s largest carmaker, on Thursday said it will now sell its mid-size sedan Ciaz through Nexa branded outlets that were opened almost two years ago to sell its premium products.

“We were waiting for Nexa network to reach a certain size before moving Ciaz to these outlets,” R.S. Kalsi, Executive Director, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India said. “With Nexa at 250 outlets, covering 90-95% of our sales territory, we think it is the right time to move Ciaz to Nexa to get more buyers onboard.”

Maruti Suzuki sold more than 54,233 units of Ciaz in 2016 financial year, while the sales grew 22% to almost 60,000 units during April-February period of the current fiscal. Since it was introduced in October 2014, the company has sold more than 1.5 lakh units.

“About 52% of customers who walk into Nexa showroom are customers who never had Maruti Suzuki in their consideration. So when we move Ciaz to the Nexa channel we expect growth will be far higher than what it has been so far as it will attract new customers too,” Mr. Kalsi said.

Nexa, with sales of about 1.5 lakh units in the current fiscal, currently accounts for about 12% of the domestic annual sales of the Gurugram-based company. It retails models such as S Cross, Baleno, Baleno RS and Ignis through the 250 outlets. Ciaz will start retailing through Nexa, April 1 onwards.

Maruti expects Nexa to contribute about 15% to overall sales by the end of next fiscal, while by 2020 the channel is likely to account for 25% of sales.

On expansion Mr. Kalsi said: “250 is an optimum number... the focus now will be on service rather than expansion.”