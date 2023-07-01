HamberMenu
Maruti Suzuki’s sales increased by 2% in June, reaching 159,418 units

Utility vehicle sales, including Brezza, Grand Vitara and Ertiga, surged over two-fold to 43,404 units

July 01, 2023 03:37 pm | Updated 03:37 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
In June the company’s domestic passenger vehicle sales rose 8% to 1,33,027 units. File

In June the company’s domestic passenger vehicle sales rose 8% to 1,33,027 units. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

The country's largest carmaker MSI (Maruti Suzuki India) on July 1 reported 2% increase in total wholesales at 1,59,418 units in June.

The company had dispatched 1,55,857 units to dealers in June 2022, MSI said in a statement.

Last month, the company's domestic passenger vehicle sales rose 8% to 1,33,027 units as against 1,22,685 units in the year-ago period, it added. Sales of mini cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, fell marginally to 14,054 units as compared with 14,442 units in the same month last year.

Also read: Maruti introduces off-roader iconic Jimny at starting price of ₹12.74 lakh

Similarly, sales in the compact segment, including models such as Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire, slumped 17% to 64,471 units as against 77,746 cars in June 2022.

Sales of mid-sized sedan Ciaz increased to 1,744 units as compared with 1,507 units in June 2022.

Utility vehicle sales, including Brezza, Grand Vitara and Ertiga, surged over two-fold to 43,404 units as compared with 18,860 vehicles in the year-ago month, MSI said.

Exports declined 17% to 19,770 units as against 23,833 units in the corresponding month last year, the company said.

