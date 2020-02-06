Maruti Suzuki unveils new Vitara Brezza with petrol engine

The country’s largest car maker Maruti Suzuki unveiled the BS VI compliant petrol version of its popular SUV Vitara Brezza.

The new compact SUV comes with a 1.5-litre K-series BS6 petrol engine.

“Four years back, with our landmark Vitara Brezza, we disrupted the UV segment…The new Vitara Brezza carries a BS VI compliant 1.5 litre petrol engine under its hood,” the company’s Managing Director and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa said on Day 2 of the Auto Expo.

He added that for the first time in its segment (compact SUV), this car comes with the progressive smart hybrid technology with automatic transmission. “It provides higher fuel efficiency and lower emissions. We are confident that the new Vitara Brezza will receive an overwhelming response from the customers,” he added.

The company has till now sold over 5 lakh units of the Vitara Brezza since launch in 2016. Vitara Brezza, which was conceptualised and designed by the team at Maruti Suzuki, is the fastest to achieve the milestone in the SUV segment.

“... the all-new Vitara Brezza is bolder, sportier and more powerful. We are confident that all-new Vitara Brezza too will continue the legacy with overwhelming customer response,” he added.