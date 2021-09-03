Maruti Suzuki to recall over 1.81 lakh vehicles

NEW DELHI

03 September 2021 14:01 IST

The recall will impact units of these models manufactured between May 4, 2018 to October 27, 2020

The country’s largest car maker Maruti Suzuki on September 3 announced recall of 1,81,754 units of some petrol variants of Ciaz, Ertiga, Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and XL6 models to inspect for a possible defect related to the motor generator unit.

“...keeping in mind customer safety, Maruti Suzuki India Limited today announced to proactively undertake a recall of some petrol variants of Ciaz, Ertiga, Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and XL6,” the company said in a statement.

It added that the inspection/replacement of the motor generator unit in the affected vehicles will be carried out free of cost. The recall will impact units of these models manufactured between May 4, 2018 and October 27, 2020.

“Recall campaigns are undertaken globally to rectify faults that may be potential safety defects,” the company said. Affected vehicle owners would be receiving communication from Maruti Suzuki authorized workshops. The replacement of the affected part will start from the first week of November 2021. “Till then, customers are requested to avoid driving in water logged areas and direct water spray on electrical/electronic parts in vehicle,” the company said.

Customers can also visit company websites and fill-in their vehicle’s chassis number (MA3, followed by 14 digit alpha-numeric number) to check if their vehicle needs any attention. The chassis number is embossed on the vehicle ID plate and is also mentioned in the vehicle invoice/registration documents.