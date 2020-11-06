Maruti Suzuki to recall 40,453 units of Eeco

NEW DELHI

06 November 2020 03:40 IST

Maruti Suzuki on Thursday said it would recall of 40,453 units of its Eeco van for a possible issue relating to standard symbol missing on the head lamp.

The recall will cover vehicles manufactured between November 4, 2019 and February 25, 2020, as well as a few Eeco vehicles in which headlamp has been replaced in the field, it added.

“Any action, if required, shall be undertaken free of cost. Owners of the suspected vehicles under this recall campaign will be contacted by Maruti Suzuki authorised dealers in due course of time,” the company said in a statement.

