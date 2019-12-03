Industry

Maruti Suzuki to increase prices from January to offset rising input costs

In this September 4, 2019 file photo, newly manufactured Maruti Suzuki cars are seen parked inside the company factory in Manesar near Gurugram.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Over the past year, the cost of company’s vehicles has been impacted adversely due to increase in various input costs, Maruti Suzuki India said.

The country’s largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India on December 3 said it will increase prices of its vehicles from January to offset rising input costs.

Over the past year, the cost of company’s vehicles has been impacted adversely due to increase in various input costs, Maruti Suzuki India said in a regulatory filing.

“Hence, it has become imperative for the company to pass on some impact of the above additional cost to customers through a price increase across various models in January 2020,” it added.

This price increase shall vary for different models, the company said.

Currently the company sells a range of vehicles starting from entry-level small car Alto to premium multi purpose vehicle XL6 with price ranging from ₹2.89 lakh to ₹11.47 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Dec 3, 2019

