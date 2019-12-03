Maruti Suzuki to increase prices from January to offset rising input costs

The country’s largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India on December 3 said it will increase prices of its vehicles from January to offset rising input costs.
Over the past year, the cost of company’s vehicles has been impacted adversely due to increase in various input costs, Maruti Suzuki India said in a regulatory filing.
“Hence, it has become imperative for the company to pass on some impact of the above additional cost to customers through a price increase across various models in January 2020,” it added.
This price increase shall vary for different models, the company said.
Currently the company sells a range of vehicles starting from entry-level small car Alto to premium multi purpose vehicle XL6 with price ranging from ₹2.89 lakh to ₹11.47 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.