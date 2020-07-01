Maruti Suzuki sales down by 53.8%, sells over 51,000 cars in June

The country’s largest car maker Maruti Suzuki on Wednesday said it sold 51,274 passenger vehicles in the domestic market amid gradual re-opening of the country after two-month nationwide lockdown.

On an year on year basis, the company’s wholesale sales were 53.8% lower from 1,11,014 vehicles dispatched to dealers in June 2019. However, it is much higher than sales of about 13,800 vehicles in the month of May this year and zero sales in April due to the lockdown.

“With this, the Company closed the first quarter of FY20-21 with total sales of 76,599 units (66,165 units domestic, 862 units to other OEM and 9,572 units exported.) The sales performance during June 2020 and Q1 FY 20-21 should be seen in the context of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, lockdowns and restrictions required for safety,” the company said in a statement.

As per the data released by the company, it sold 10,458 units of its mini segments cars Alto and S-Presso, 26,696 units of compact segment vehicles such as WagonR, Swift, Celerio, Igis and Baleno, and 553 units of mid-size sedan Ciaz. Additionally, it sold 9,764 units of utility vehicles (S-Cross, Vitara Brezza, XL-6 and ertiga), 3,803 units of its vans — Omni and Eeco, and 1,026 units of its light commercial vehicle Super Carry.

During the month, the company exported 4,289 vehicles, taking the total sales during the month to 57,428 units.

Maruti Suzuki added that it remains committed to the health, safety and well-being of all members across the value chain. Production across plants is being progressively increased consistent with maximum efforts to ensure safety and subject to the availability of employees, it said.