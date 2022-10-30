Maruti Suzuki recalls 9,925 units 3 models to rectify possible defect in brake assembly

The affected vehicles are manufactured between August 3 and September 1, 2022.

PTI New Delhi
October 30, 2022 09:57 IST

Corporate office of Maruti Suzuki India Limited is pictured in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is recalling 9,925 units of its three models, Wagon R, Celerio and Ignis, to rectify a possible defect in rear brake assembly pin, according to a regulatory filing by the company.

"It is suspected that there is a possible defect in the rear brake assembly pin ('Part'), which in a certain case, may break and cause a peculiar noise. There may be a possibility of impact on brake performance in the long run," Maruti Suzuki India Ltd said in a filing on BSE.

Support our reporting.
Considering the safety of customers and out of abundant precaution, the company has decided to recall the suspected vehicles for inspection and replacement of the faulty part, free of cost, it added.

Parts for replacement are being arranged and authorised workshops shall be contacting the customers for attending their vehicles, the company said adding "necessary repair, if required, will be undertaken post inspection".

