Maruti Suzuki opens bookings for new Baleno

The country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki on Monday announced the opening of bookings for the ‘New Age Baleno’ with an initial payment of Rs 11,000.

According to the teaser released by the company, the new car will come with the first-in-segment Head-Up Display (HUD). The HUD feature allows customers to drive without having to take their eyes off the road by displaying important information from speedometer, climate control etc. The model will be powered by Next-Gen K-Series dual jet dual VVT engine with idle start-stop.

“The Baleno brand has redefined the premium hatchbacks in India. With over 1 million delighted Baleno customers, it reigns the premium hatchback segment and has been consistently featuring among the top 5 best-selling cars in the country,” Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said.

He expressed confidence that the ‘New Age Baleno’ will turn heads and delight customers with its distinctive presence, cutting edge tech and outstanding performance.

CV Raman, Chief Technical Officer (Engineering), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Launched in 2015, the Baleno has been a trendsetter with its bold design, premium interiors and convenient features…While working on the New Age Baleno, we have laid a special focus on the use of modern technologies that will excite the customer while also ensuring a safer and more convenient drive.”