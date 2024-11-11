ADVERTISEMENT

Maruti Suzuki introduces All New Dzire at ₹6.79 lakh

Published - November 11, 2024 04:08 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Maruti Suzuki India Limited introduces the fourth generation All New Dzire, on November 11, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) on Monday (November 11, 2024) introduced the 4th generation All New Dzire with petrol and S-CNG models at prices starting ₹6.79 lakh (ex show room). The top most model is prices at ₹10.14 lakh (ex-showroom).

So far over 27 lakh Dzire cars had been sold in India since its introduction in 2008. 

Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd said, “The Maruti Suzuki Dzire has long stood as a hallmark of excellence in the sedan segment and chosen by customers to become India’s highest-selling sedan year-after-year.” 

“With each generation, it has revolutionised the market and redefined customer expectations. The New Dzire exemplifies this enduring legacy with emphasis on styling, performance, features and safety. Sporting a progressive sleek design and plush interiors, the all-new Dzire resonates with the aspirations of today’s ambitious and successful individuals. Furthermore, the advanced Z-Series engine makes it India’s most fuel-efficient sedan,” he said.

Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, said, “The new Dzire is loaded with segment-first features making it a perfect blend of modernity and cutting-edge technology. This new generation Dzire will empower our customers to effortlessly enhance their lifestyle and confidently assert success.” 

