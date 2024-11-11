 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Maruti Suzuki introduces All New Dzire at ₹6.79 lakh

So far over 27 lakh Dzire cars had been sold in India since its introduction in 2008. 

Published - November 11, 2024 04:08 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau
Maruti Suzuki India Limited introduces the fourth generation All New Dzire, on November 11, 2024.

Maruti Suzuki India Limited introduces the fourth generation All New Dzire, on November 11, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) on Monday (November 11, 2024) introduced the 4th generation All New Dzire with petrol and S-CNG models at prices starting ₹6.79 lakh (ex show room). The top most model is prices at ₹10.14 lakh (ex-showroom).

So far over 27 lakh Dzire cars had been sold in India since its introduction in 2008. 

Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd said, “The Maruti Suzuki Dzire has long stood as a hallmark of excellence in the sedan segment and chosen by customers to become India’s highest-selling sedan year-after-year.” 

“With each generation, it has revolutionised the market and redefined customer expectations. The New Dzire exemplifies this enduring legacy with emphasis on styling, performance, features and safety. Sporting a progressive sleek design and plush interiors, the all-new Dzire resonates with the aspirations of today’s ambitious and successful individuals. Furthermore, the advanced Z-Series engine makes it India’s most fuel-efficient sedan,” he said.

Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, said, “The new Dzire is loaded with segment-first features making it a perfect blend of modernity and cutting-edge technology. This new generation Dzire will empower our customers to effortlessly enhance their lifestyle and confidently assert success.” 

Published - November 11, 2024 04:08 pm IST

Related Topics

company information / economy, business and finance

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.