Maruti Suzuki India to hike prices across models from September

“It has become imperative to pass on some impact of the additional cost to the customers through a price rise,” Maruti Suzuki India said.   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Monday said it will hike prices across models from next month amid rising input costs.

In a regulatory filing, the company said, ".... over the past year the cost of company's vehicles continue to be adversely impacted due to increase in various input costs." Hence, it has become imperative to pass on some impact of the additional cost to the customers through a price rise, it added.

"The price rise has been planned across models in September 2021," Maruti Suzuki India said.

At present the company sells a range of models from entry-level hatchback Alto to S-CROSS, priced between ₹2.99 lakh and ₹12.39 (ex-showroom prices Delhi) lakh, respectively.


