Maruti Suzuki India Q1 PAT grows 47% to Rs 3,650 crore

Published - July 31, 2024 06:16 pm IST - MUMBAI

Increased exports, domestic sales help Maruti register net sales of ₹33,875.3 crore in the time period

The Hindu Bureau

The logo of Maruti Suzuki India. File | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.’s first quarter net profit grew 47% to ₹3,649.9 crore from ₹2,485.1 crore in the year-ago period. “This was broadly on account of cost reduction efforts, favourable commodity prices and foreign exchange,” the company said in a statement.

During the quarter, the company registered net sales of ₹33,875.3 crore as against ₹30,845.2 crore in the same period last year.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, the company sold a total of 521,868 vehicles, up 4.8% compared with the same period last year. The sales in the domestic market stood at 451,308 units, up 3.8% over the year-ago period. The export sales were at 70,560 units, a growth of 11.6% over same period last year.

