GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Maruti Suzuki India Q1 PAT grows 47% to Rs 3,650 crore

Increased exports, domestic sales help Maruti register net sales of ₹33,875.3 crore in the time period

Published - July 31, 2024 06:16 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau
The logo of Maruti Suzuki India. File

The logo of Maruti Suzuki India. File | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.’s first quarter net profit grew 47% to ₹3,649.9 crore from ₹2,485.1 crore in the year-ago period. “This was broadly on account of cost reduction efforts, favourable commodity prices and foreign exchange,” the company said in a statement.

During the quarter, the company registered net sales of ₹33,875.3 crore as against ₹30,845.2 crore in the same period last year.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, the company sold a total of 521,868 vehicles, up 4.8% compared with the same period last year. The sales in the domestic market stood at 451,308 units, up 3.8% over the year-ago period. The export sales were at 70,560 units, a growth of 11.6% over same period last year.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.