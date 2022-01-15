Maruti Suzuki hikes vehicle prices by up to 4.3% to offset rise in input costs

New Delhi

15 January 2022 11:22 IST

The auto major has already hiked the vehicle prices three times last year.

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Saturday said it has increased prices of its models by up to 4.3% with immediate effect to partially offset the impact of the rise in input costs.

The company has enhanced prices across its models in the range of 0.1% to 4.3% owing to increase in various input costs.

"The weighted average price increase in ex-showroom Prices (Delhi) across models is 1.7 per cent. The new prices are effective from today," the auto major said in a regulatory filing.

MSI sells a range of cars from Alto to S-Cross priced between ₹3.15 lakh and ₹12.56 lakh, respectively.

The auto major has already hiked the vehicle prices three times last year — by 1.4 % in January, 1.6% in April and 1.9% in September, taking the total quantum to 4.9%.

Last month, the company had stated that it has been forced to hike prices due to the increase in cost of essential commodities like steel, aluminum, copper, plastic and precious metals over the last one year.